Yahaya Bello Remains Wanted, Not In Our Custody — EFCC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says embattled former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, is not in its custody.

In a statement on Wednesday, EFCC spokesman Dele Oyewale said the ex-governor remains wanted “for alleged N80.2billion money laundering charges”.

“Media reports today that a former Governor of Kogi State, Mr. Yahaya Bello is in the holding facility of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is incorrect. The Commission wishes to state that Bello is not in its custody.

“Bello, already declared wanted by the Commission for alleged N80.2billion money laundering charges, remains wanted with a subsisting warrant for his arrest,” Oyewale said.

The stance of the anti-graft contradict the position of the Bello’s Media Office that the former governor has honoured the invitation of the EFCC.

A statement by the Director of Yahaya Bello Media Office, Ohiare Michael, on Wednesday, said the former governor honoured EFCC invitation “ after due consultations with his family, legal team and political allies”.

In a follow up statement he released later, Michael maintained that Bello honoured the invitation of the anti-graft agency but was asked to leave by officials without interrogation.

According to him, the former governor was accompanied to the EFCC office by his successor, Usman Ododo.

“We reiterated the former Governor’s great respect for the rule of law and constituted authority, and stressed that, all the while, he only sought the enforcement of his fundamental rights in order to ensure due process.

“The EFCC did not, however, interrogate him as officials told him he could leave. We don’t know what this means yet. As we write, HE Alhaji Yahaya Bello has left the EFCC office. He was accompanied there by the Governor of Kogi State, HE Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo,” the statement read in part.

Earlier in April, the EFCC declared Bello wanted for alleged financial crime to the tune of N80.2 billion.

The EFCC had stormed Bello’s residence in the Wuse area of Abuja and attempt to arrest the former governor whom the Commission later confirmed was whisked away by his successor, Usman Ododo.

The matter has been in court but the former governor has not appeared before the trial judge despite many adjournments.

Bello served as the governor of the North Central state from January 27, 2016 to January 27, 2024, when he handed over to Ododo, his fellow party man in the All Progressives Congress (APC).