You Can Protest But Don’t Destroy, Lagos State Govt Advises

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The secretary to the Lagos State government, Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, has stated that residents can protest peacefully but they can stopped any demonstration that could lead to a repeat of the 2020 #EndSARS protest where public properties were damaged.

Salu-Hundeyin gave this advice when she spoke to journalists on Thursday as she spoke concerning the upcoming protests.

She said: “This is the state that does not owe any pensioner a Kobo. If you retired today, you should be expecting your pension immediately. The Lagos State Government is doing so much.

“Is it the Ilera Eko, the New Insurance Medical Schemes, the university we are building, the blue line rail, and others?

“It is a legitimate right for citizens to protest; there’s nothing wrong with it. The only thing people should worry about is that we do not want violence because the nascent peace we enjoy in Nigeria now and the development we are seeing, particularly in Lagos State, should not be truncated.

“We do not want anything to tamper with all that the state is currently enjoying. During the last protest (EndSARS), we saw the destruction that happened. They have a right, but their rights should not be for destruction.”