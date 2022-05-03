You ‘Re Digging Your Political Grave – IPOB Tells Okorocha

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Indigenous People of Biafra has alleged that the former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, tried to join IPOB many times, but he was rejected by their leadership.

The group, therefore, tasked Okorocha to desist from using them for politics as doing so will lead him to “political destruction”.

In a statement on Monday, IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, stated that Nigerians must be mindful of Okorocha, alleging that the former governor and his cohorts are responsible for the incessant attacks, killings, and abductions going on in Imo State.

He said, “Okorocha has tried so many times to be part and parcel of IPOB to decide the way forward in the movement but IPOB leadership refused to accept him. Okorocha and his likes will be there watching IPOB actualise Biafra freedom and independence from the oppressive Nigeria state.

“His recent ranting against IPOB will lead him to destruction. IPOB has never seen him as a threat to the liberation of Biafra as being championed by the group.

“It only showed that, he is speaking the minds of his masters in Abuja who advised him to siphon Imo State funds with his family especially his son in-law, Uche Nwosu.”

The group further alleged that Okorocha created the “criminal gangs” in order to counter the “criminal gangs” of the current Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, so that his properties will not be confiscated.

It continued: “If Okorocha and his co-traitors in Biafra land want any recognition in Biafra, let them tell their Fulani masters to fix a date for Biafra referendum and see if they can get one per cent of ‘no vote’ in the region.

“Nigerians must be mindful of Rochas Okorocha and co-travellers because they are behind the numerous attacks, killings, and abductions going on in Imo State.

“We know how many times they tried everything possible to create these groups killing innocent citizens in Imo state because of Hope Uzodinma’s political decisions to ensure that he collected all the properties he corruptly acquired using public funds.

The criminal activities of Okorocha have exposed him to the world. Okorocha and his group have killed a lot of people in Imo State, thinking he is fighting Uzodinma and his own criminal gang.

“Both politicians have destroyed Imo State using their recruited hoodlums. The innocent citizens are at the mercy of their atrocities.

“Okorocha must stop thinking that he can use IPOB for his devilish political move. He had better keep quiet instead of trying to use IPOB for political gains.We cannot allow him to use IPOB’s name to shine.

“He is digging his political grave by trying to use IPOB for political gains. We are not interested in Nigeria politics. Our mandate is the restoration of Biafra, and we cannot be distracted.

“No amount of intimidation can stop this. The earlier Nigeria and her moles in Biafran understand this the better for them.”