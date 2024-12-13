You Will Be Arrested If You Pirate My New Movie, Akindele Warns Pirates

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has issued a stern warning to pirates ahead of the release of her upcoming movie ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’.

Akindele in a video posted on her Instagram handle threatened to arrest anyone caught wanting.

She urged viewers not to record her movie while watching it in the cinema. The movie will be released in cinemas on Friday, December 13.

“Don’t be scared, I’m fine. If you go to see my new movie and you bring out your phone or any device you have to film then that won’t be fine,” she said in the Wednesday video.

“I know you’ve got mad love for me as my fan, I know you respect me, I know you support me, and you want to promote, ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa,’ but you’re filming it is not you supporting me.”

The actress urged her fans to support her by going to the cinemas to view her movie, take pictures by the stand, and post the trailers among others.

“No! You uploading it on your social media accounts is not support. Don’t bring out your phones. If you want to support me, get to the cinemas, take pictures by the stands, post my trailers, the teasers of the movie and I’ll be fine. Cos the act of you filming it on the screen is piracy. YES,” the actress said.

“We must not encourage piracy. We are taking serious security measures to arrest anyone who does that. I love my fans so much but please don’t be caught doing it cos it’s affecting us, it’s killing us. It’s not helping the brand. We need to grow more than this. We spent a lot of money on that project”.