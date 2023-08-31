You’re Allowed To Fix Federal Roads, Umahi Tells Obaseki

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has refuted the complaints by Governor Obaseki of Edo State that the Federal Government stopped him from repairing federal roads in his state.

The African Examiner recalls that Obaseki had on many occasions lamented about the poor state of federal roads in his state, adding that the FG prevented him from fixing them.

Also, Obaseki recently claimed that irrespective of many entreaties by his administration, the FG has declined to let him fix the dilapidated federal roads.

Obaseki also called on the people of the state to plead with the government to allow his administration to fix the roads.

Reacting, the Minister of Works tasked Obaseki against politicising road rehabilitation, adding that the Federal Government doesn’t stop any governor from road repairs.

Umahi said: “The ministry is willing to speed up approval for the state government to carry out rehabilitation of the bad potions.

“I will advise my brother and friend, Governor Godwin Obaseki, to stop playing politics with the lives of his citizens. He should stop trivialising the lives of his people on the altar of politics. Election has been won and lost.”

He said if Obaseki had approached him to seek permission, he would have approved his request within two hours.

“If he approaches me by whatever means to seek permission, even if he sends me requests by WhatsApp or whatever, I will give him approval within two hours so that he can start. But I am going to visit Edo State and I am going to look at those roads.”





