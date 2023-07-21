You’re My Jesus On Earth, Charly Boy Felicitates With Peter Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Veteran entertainer, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, praised the Labour Party flag-bearer in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, as he described him as his own “Jesus on earth”.

The African Examiner writes that Peter Obi clocked 62 on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, and decided to celebrate by visiting different Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State and also donated food items to them.



Appreciating his kind gesture, Charly Boy took to his social media heaping praises on the former Anambra State governor for his magnanimity as he described him as the “chosen one”.

He writes: “Yesterday, His Excellency Peter Gregory Obi celebrated his birthday with over 18,000 displaced persons in different IDP camps in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau state, He handed cheques and truck of food items to them and assured them of a new Nigeria.

“I don tell una say Peter na my own Jesus on earth, no be like some great grandfather wey suppose go tanda for der village dey still measure Prik with small children.”

“Peter no be una mate, he is the “Chosen One.”





