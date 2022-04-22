Why I Was Absent At Rita Dominic’s Wedding – RMD

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo has opened up concerning the reason for his absence at Rita Dominic’s wedding.

African Examiner recalls that Rita Dominic got married traditionally with Fidelis Anosike on Tuesday in Imo State.

The ceremony had the likes of Chidi Mokeme, Kate Henshaw, Joke Silva, Ini Edo and many others movie theatre practitioners.

Many Nigerians as they celebrated Rita’s marriage, asked about the absence of some Nollywood stars like Genevieve Nnaji, RMD and Mercy Johnson.

Reacting, RMD, took to his Instagram page on Friday as he spoke about the absent at the wedding.

According to him, he would have loved to grace the ‘epic event’.

His post read: “Congratulations my beautiful Riri @ritadominic. I would have loved to grace this epic event but I’m far far away.

“Here is a toast to your beautiful union. God bless your marriage.”