Yuletide: FRSC Urges Passengers To Speak Up Against Dangerous Driving

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Katsina State Command, has reiterated the need for passengers to speak up against dangerous driving while on transit as only the living can celebrate.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Aliyu Ma’aji, stated this at a Special Marshals and Ember Months Campaign at the Katsina State Transport Authority (KTSTA) terminal, on Friday in Katsina.

The sensitisation, he said, centered on the 2024 Ember Months Campaign themed: “Speak Up Against Dangerous Driving: Road Traffic Crash Kills More Passengers Than Drivers”.

Ma’aji urged drivers to always adhere to the traffic rules and regulations.

He further drew the attention of the passengers to always exercise their rights by speaking up against any recalcitrant driver while on transit.

The sector commander said that the command had organised a series of activities to ensure the reduction of road traffic crashes (RTCs) during the yuletide and beyond.

Ma’aji said that the activities included public awareness at motor parks, Mosques, Churches, markets and other public places.

He applauded the state government for the good roads network across the state, which he said, would also go a long way in reducing road accidents.

Also speaking, the State Coordinator of the Special Marshalls, Mr Peter Gyang, stressed the need for educating both the drivers and passengers on the behavioural tendencies capable of causing accidents on the highways.

He urged drivers to continue to adhere to the traffic rules and regulations to reduce road traffic accidents.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the park, who was also a Special Marshall, Alhaji Shattima Muhammad, appreciated the command for finding their motor park worthy of enlightenment.

He urged the drivers to heed the advice given to them during the campaign so as to ensure a hitch-free accidents during this yuletide season and beyond.(NAN)