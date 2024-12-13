Zamfara Auto Crash: Zulum Mourns Borno Varsity Students

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Babagana Zulum of Zamfara State has expressed regret concerning the auto accident that killed two students and left 16 critically injured along the Maiduguri-Damaturu Road on Wednesday.

Zulum, in a statement issued on Thursday by his spokesperson, Dauda Illiya, saw the governor expressing his condolences to the Borno State University community, parents, and guardians of the affected students.

The African Examiner recalls that two unidentified Borno State University students were killed and at least 23 others were injured in a road accident that involved the school staff bus and a truck on Njimtilo Road.

“I extend my deepest sympathies to the families of the affected students, the management, staff, and students of Borno State University over this unfortunate incident.

“I am deeply touched by this tragic accident involving a students’ bus and a trailer, which occurred as the students were returning after completing their examinations,” Zulum said.

The accident happened in the Njimtilo area and it involved a truck belonging to Dangote Group and a university bus carrying students.

So far, eight of the injured students have been discharged and are recuperating but others remain hospitalised.