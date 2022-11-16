107 Inmates To Sit For Nov./Dec 2022 in Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – No fewer than one hundred and seven Inmates of Enugu Custodial Centre are registered to take National Examination Council November/ December Examination for 2022.

The Inmates were selected having passed the mock exams set by the Authority .

The desk officer in charge of Educational programs and Aftercare Assistant Controller of Corrections, Kelvin Iloafonsi, disclosed this to newsmen in Enugu Wednesday.

The Desk officer who gave insight into the educational exploits said about 36 of the 100 inmates that sat for the 2021 examination gained admission to study various courses of interest in the National Open University of Nigeria special Study Centre in Enugu Custodial Centre.

Also, the officer In charge of Enugu Custodial centre Deputy Controller of Corrections Joseph Usifo affirm that the examination have actually impacted positively on the behavior of Inmates it has made them busy and focus while in custudy.

It could be recalled that previous inmates have been excelling totals 84, 120, 130, 145 and 127 inmates sat for the exams in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 respectively

The Controller of Corrections Enugu state Command of Nigerian Correctional Service Mr Nicholas Obiako appreciate Carmelite Prisoner Interest Organization (CAPIO) who have been working assiduously to accomplish this great task and he urge the General Public to stop all forms of Stigmatization , assist their reintegration back to the society.