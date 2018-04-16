1 Killed, Several Injured in Abuja’s Pro-El-Zakyzaky Protest

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – One person has been reportedly killed, while over 30 injured during a pro-Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakyzaky protest Monday in Abuja.

Members of Nigerian Shiite, under the Islamic Movement of Nigeria IMN staged the protest to kick against continued detention of their Leader Zakyzaky as well as demand for his unconditional release. The Shite Leader is being held since December 2015.

The group’s Spokesman, Mr. Ibrahim Musa, confirmed the death, still, said the identity of the victim was not known yet as the protesters who participated in the protest came from various towns.

The image maker also alleged that over 200 protesters were arrested by the police in the process of dispersing them. He also accused the Police of being the first to attack the protesting members.

Musa said the protest which started from the Unity Fountain beside Transcorp Hotel was peaceful, saying despite this, the Policemen were the ones who first shot at their members.

He insisted that they were peaceful in their procession, but were forced to attack back, as it was necessary for them to defend themselves.

Musa also told the media that about 200 persons were arrested, by the security operatives.

It would be recalled that the renewed bloody clash in Kaduna State between soldiers and IMN members, following an encounter between the convoy of Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, and some IMN members resulted to loss of many lives; arrest and subsequent detention of Sheikh El-Zakyzaky.

