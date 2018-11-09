129 Enugu Inmates to Write November/December NECO Exam

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A total of 129 inmates serving in the Enugu Maximum Security Prison of the Nigeria Prison Service (NPS) will sit for the forthcoming 2018 National Examination Council (NECO) November/December examination.

Mr. Chukwuemeka Monday, the public Relations Officer PRO, of the state Command of the Service, disclosed this in a statement he made available to newsmen on Thursday, in Monday.

He said that the Deputy Controller of Prison, Mr Ibrahim Usman confirmed that the number was the highest since inception of the prison centre for the examination.

According to him, the inmates had been well tutored and prepared by best hands to put up a good performance and surpass 2017 performance.

The Command Spokesman recalled that 81 inmates performed excellently in the 2017 edition of the examination having passed all their subjects with credit in English and Mathematics.

