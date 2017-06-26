W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

2 Killed in UNIMAID Sallah Suicide Bomb Attack

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Monday, June 26th, 2017

By Mustapha Abdul Salaam

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Borno State Police Command has confirmed two casualties from the suicide bomb attack which occurred Sunday night at the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID).

The Command’s Spokesperson Mr. Victor Isuku, in a message confirmed that he was at the scene of the incident at about 12:05pm Monday.

Mr. Isuku explained:  “At UNIMAID only one male suicide bomber died. Three university security personnel were injured. One later died.”

He further confirmed that there were other suicide attacks in Maiduguri metropolis later on Eid-el-Fitr day.

The Police image maker promised to give further details on the incident.

The University reportedly was said not to be the only target of the suicide attack, just as other similar onslaught were launched and confirmed in other towns of the State capital.

 

