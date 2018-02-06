W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

2019 Election: Buhari Picks Tinubu to Head APC Reconciliation Team

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Tuesday, February 6th, 2018

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, President Muhammadu Buhari has picked All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to reconcile aggrieved party members across the country.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this on Tuesday in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja.

“As part of ongoing efforts to improve cohesion within the All Progressives Congress, President Muhammadu Buhari has designated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to lead the consultation, reconciliation and confidence building efforts.

“The assignment will involve resolving disagreements among party members, party leadership and political office holders in some states of the Federation.” He stated

African Examiner reports that some states where there are open crisis among APC leaders and political office holders are Kogi, Kaduna, Zamfara, Osun, Kano as well as Oyo state.

 

