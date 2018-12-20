2019: INEC Urges ICPC To Monitor Political Party Finances, Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to monitor finances of political parties.

INEC also called on ICPC to do so cases of vote buying and other related vices.

Mr Mutiu Agboke, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Oyo state, gave the advicr on Thursday when he and his management team paid courtesy visit to the ICPC commissioner in Oyo state, Mr Stephen Pimor.

Agboke noted that the collaborative efforts of INEC and the anti-corruption agency would curb excesses and other acts against electoral laws.

He reiterated the commitment of the electoral body in displaying high level of transparency, openness and credibility in the conduct of the 2019 general elections.

In his response, Pimor commended the synergy that had hitherto been existing between the two organisations.

He promised that ICPC in the state would work closely with INEC in order to achieve credible, free and fair 2019 general elections.

He urged all candidates contesting various seats in the forthcoming general elections not to violate the electoral law, especially as regards finances of their respective political parties. (NAN)

