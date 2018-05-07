2019: Peace At Last As Amosun Visits, Reunites With Osoba

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The political differences between a former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba and the incumbent, Senator Ibikunle Amosun appears to have finally climaxed as both leaders met on Sunday in Lagos.

Reports say the two party’s Leaders discussed at their meeting the outcome of last Saturday ward congresses of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC.

Unlike it happened in many other States, the Ogun exercise was held under a peaceful atmosphere.

The Aremo was quoted to have attributed the success of the ward congresses to the unity and understanding that now existed among the party faithful.

Chief Osoba also disclosed that the settling of the differences between the two camps was a pointer to the victory of the party in the state in 2019.

He reportedly commended Governor Amosun for working towards ending the differences that existed between factions of the party in the state, adding that “it is a sure step to protect and sustain the legacies of statesmen like the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.”

Governor Amosun, in his address said his visit was a sign of respect and appreciation to Osoba, for his role in the unification meeting, recently held in his office, last week Thursday – where loyalists of the former Governor reunited with Amosun.

He restated that the party is now one big, strong and united family in Ogun State.

The meeting was attended by the State political gladiators such as: former Deputy Governor, Senator Adegbenga Kaka, Senator Gbenga Obadara, a former Social Democratic Party Governorship candidate; Senator Akin Odunsi, Adekunle Adeyemi, Abiodun Adudu-Balogun and Bukola Braimoh.

Amosun and Osoba have remained in different political camps since the birth of the ruling APC, as both disagreed on who controls the State party’s machinery.

