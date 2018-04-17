2019 Polls: Obasanjo, Falae Meet in Abeokuta

Photo: Chief Olu Falae

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As widely reported, former Secretary to the Federation Government SFG and Presidential candidate of the Alliance For Democracy AD, Chief Olu Falae has visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo, preparatory to 2019 general elections.

The Tuesday meeting which lasted two hours between the two Leaders held behind the closed door at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

When asked after the meeting about the purpose of his visit, Chief Falae told journalists that he visited Papa Olusegun Obasanjo, his ex-boss on Nigeria affairs.

“The affairs of Nigeria are greater than the political ambition of anybody. So I came here to exchange views with Baba” the former SFG restated.

Obasanjo after his recent opposition to President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and his possible re-election ambition, started a new coalition movement, targeting at competing with and wrestling power from the incumbent in 2019 Presidential poll.

The former President has since started forming alliance with politicians of different callings as well as various interest groups to actualize his ambition.

