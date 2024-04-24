How Remi Tinubu Saved Me From Media Blackmail — Gov Adeleke

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has stated that Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady of Nigeria, saved him from a potential media blackmail in his time in the Senate.

Adeleke stated this in an event as he poured encomiums on the First Lady and recounted how he was caught napping during a session.

He thanked her profusely for her support adding that the First Lady was his saviour during that incident.

He said: “I want to welcome you to Osun State. You are a detribalised First Lady. I remember that she was my senior colleague at the 8th assembly; there was a time when the media caught me sleeping in the Senate, so they wanted to blackmail me. I told them how tedious our job is in making bills and having several sleepless nights over Nigeria.

“We don’t sleep till 4 a.m. most times. They (the media) were not listening to me, I almost fell for their blackmail. So I ran to Mama (First Lady) when she was going to Lagos, I told her that I wanted to ask her something. I said I was sleeping, and the media came to me that they saw me sleeping, and it seemed they wanted to collect something from me.

“She told me, ‘Ma da won lohun’ (don’t answer them), let them go and write whatever thing they want to write, tell them that you are a human being because they have done that to her before. I made use of what she told me. That helped me out of paying a lot of money. So anytime we have issues, we always go to her because of her wealth of experience.”