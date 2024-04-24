Uproar As DSTV Increases Tariff

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians on social media on Wednesday kicked against the news that popular broadcast company, Multichoice, owners of Dstv and Gotv is increasing its tariff which will be effective from May 1, 2024.

The Pay-TV operator attributed the price increases to “rise in the cost of business operations” in the country.

According to the notice signed by Multichoice CEO, John Ugbe, and sent to its subscribers and customers via email on Wednesday, the new prices for DStv packages are Premium package will now cost N37,000 monthly as against the current N29,500 subscription fee.

The price of the Compact+ bouquet has also increased to N25,000 from 19,800 monthly.

Subscribers on its Compact bouquet will now pay N15,700 as against N12,500 they are currently paying, while those on the Confam package are to pay N9,300, compared to N7,400 presently being paid.

Also, subscribers on DStv Yanga bouquet will now be paying N5,100 for the monthly subscription, instead of the N4,200 currently being paid.

Padi subscribers will, from next month be paying N3,600 instead of the current N2,950 price. Also, HDPVR Access subscribers will now pay N5,000 as against the N4,000 being paid now.

For GOtv users, Multichoice said customers on its Supa Plus package will now be paying N15,700, from the current price of N12,500. Its Supa bouquet will now go for N9,600 as opposed to the current N7,600 being charged.

GOtv Max subscription has also increased to N7,200 from N5,700 while its Jolli package will go for N4,850 from N3,950. Multichoice said its customers on the lowest GOtv package, Jinja, will be paying N3,300 monthly, as opposed to N2,700 they are currently paying.

Users of Smallie will now be paying N1,575 as against N1,300

Multichoice has increased its subscription fees twice in the past year.

This development has attracted reactions and the African Examiner gathers a few of the thoughts of netizens as seen on X.

@EmmanuelAlufa writes: “You see what I’m saying South Africans getting the best from Nigerians and our government isn’t doing anything about it. Wake up naija

@Jessica_Egbedi writes: “When Channel 100 and NTN dey there…. Mtchewwww, let us learn more about agriculture and Benue cultural dance.”

FoodDoctor_ writes: “Had it been we have a functional Government, they’d have forced this people to activate pay-per-view option. Where is even the light to view the subscription?

@_Peller089 writes: “If you have a smart tv and internet, subscribe to iptv on alibaba, it $28 per year…. There’s nothing you want to see that’s not there.”

@freshkeem49 writes: “That one na for people wey get TV for house, na Mirror I Dey look everyday.”

@Selfmadeceleb3 writes: “FCCPC needs to shutdown and totally close down Multi-choice operations in Nigeria. This prices are too outrageous.”

@DejiAdesogan writes: “Multichoice announces Price Adjustment on DStv and GOtv Packages with effect from 1st May 2024. So why the increment when naira is appreciating against dollar?”

@afrisagacity writes: “Emotions aside, Multichoice hiking both the DSTV and GoTV prices by over 35% is cruelty. At a time when Nigerians are facing intense hardship, they increased their prices 2 times in less than 1 year. Yet, they refuse to charge-per-use.”

@Richeey001 writes: “I do not blame multichoice, it because they don’t have a strong competition in the Nigerian market. So people will make noise for one week and accept the new prices. The FCCPC will also act like they don’t see this. They are more active when it comes to checking prices in supermarkets.”

@Emmanuelnnorom writes: “When you can comfortably download movie box any movie you want is there waiting for u I’ll na come and pay 10+ for subscription wey nepa no go even bring light.”

@Emmanuelnnorom writes: “It’s not even like they show nice movies ooo Always repeating movies.”

@Emmanuelnnorom writes: “This DSTV don increase subscription again na to dey watch snapchat stories and whatsApp status now.”