21 Killed in Fresh Kaduna Attack

KADUNA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – No fewer than 21 people have been reportedly killed in renewed attacks in some communities in Kaduna State, North west Nigeria.

The affected Local Councils include Kaura and Jama’a local government areas.

Reports indicated that many houses houses were razed during the attack which started Sunday evening and lasted till Monday morning.

Southern Kaduna was attacked last year by the suspected Fulani herdsmen, who allegedly flew in from neighbouring countries. Many lives were lost and properties were destroyed.

The skirmish was enormous, resulting to the State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai to declare 24 hour curfew.

