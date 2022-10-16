2023: Ex- Information Minister, Nweke, Urges Electorate To Flush Out PDP In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the 2023 general election gathers momentum, a former Minister of information and Governorship Candidate of the All progressive Grand Alliance APGA in Enugu state, Mr. Frank Nweke (Jnr) has urged the Electorate to join hands with him in showing the ruling peoples Democratic party (PDP) in the state, the exit door at the government House via the ballot box.

He said the PDP led government in the state, under the watch of the incumbent Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has failed citizens of the state woefully in all ramifications.

According to the APGA gubernatorial Candidate, the present PDP led government in the state is a disaster and has inflicted pains and severe suffering on the people as a result of alleged bad governance.

He however, promised to wipe away the suffering tears of the citizens through human oriented policy and programmes if given the mandate to serve.

The former Minister, boasted that he has a clean record as a former public servant, unlike some Candidates in the state who have issue with various anti- graft agencies in the country, adding that he has all it takes to transform and turn around various sectors of the state economy if elected.

Speaking on Saturday in Enugu while officially unveiling his campaign manifesto before a mammoth crowd, Nweke, said the document which is anchored on a seven point leadership thrust, is designed to transform the state in all areas.

On the issue of lingering water crisis in the state, he regretted that under the PDP led government, the situation has deteriorated leading to poor sanitation, open defecation , saying such unfortunate situation will have no place in his government if elected.

He disclosed that his administration will focus on seven core areas amongst which will be Security, human capital development, Economic transformation, and others.

The Governorship hopeful equally promised to tackle the issue of neglect of Retirees in the state “who are being paid based on where you come from or, who you know in government , describing such act as inhuman and ungodly, and cannot happen under his watch.

He frowned at a situation where huge amount of funds are yearly allocated during the budget for the completion of various uncompleted facilities without such projects receiving a dime.

Nweke cited examples with the state government owned moribund presidential Hotel, the international conference Center built by former governor Chimaroke Nnamani, all in Enugu, pointing out that the facilities have remained unattended to over the years, despite the yearly huge budgetary allocations to them, which is serious corruption.

“The hallmark of my administration will be transparency and accountability” he stated

His administration if voted into office, he added, would equally focus on key areas as Technology and innovation environmental sustainability, Health, Education, Security, amongst others.

He told the party faithful that “My dream is to work with you to rebuild the Enugu state of our dreams.

He expressed dismay over the hardship currently being faced by citizens of the state over lingering water scarcity, assuring that he would provide solution to the challenge when elected into office

“Water remains a challenge in Enugu State and under the PDP leadership in the state, the challenge has deteriorated . I will provide solution to the challenge when I become governor.

Nweke whose manifesto is tagged: ‘Reigniting Enugu state’ further expressed worry over the high rate of youth unemployment in the state, noting that it was unfortunate that many youths were doing menial jobs to survive due to lack of jobs.

He promised to work with the private sector to attract investment to the state, adding that the youths will be gainfully employed when a conducive environment is provided for investors.

The APGA Standard bearer, expressed disappointment that for several months primary school teachers have been on strike in the state , stressing that it was unfortunate that some people in the authority were playing with the destiny of the children.