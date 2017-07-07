3 Suspected Suicide Bombers Killed in UNIMAID

BORNO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Three male suicide bombers have been killed in another attack at the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID).

The suspected terrorists as narrated by eyewitnesses attacked the new male hostel – Block A, of the institution.

The source said the attackers entered the hostel despite the trenches dug to improve the security of the school.

It was narrated that two of the three bombers detonated their explosives and blew up themselves. According to NAN, the third suspect was shot down by security operatives while struggling to flee the scene of the attack.

There was no other casualty as the students are currently on vacation.

The Borno State Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Victor Isuzu, has confirmed the

Mr. Isuzu, added that the Command had neutralized two suicide bombers before gaining access into the University.

The Police Spokesperson informed that the Command had deployed additional personnel to beef up security at the institution.

It would be recalled that two suspected male suicide bombers were killed about two weeks ago, prompting the University’s authority to direct digging of trenches around the school to prevent the terrorists from gaining access to the campus.

