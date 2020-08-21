Madagascar President Sacks Health Minister Over COVID-19 Disputes

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Madagascar has sacked its Minister of Health, Ahmad Ahmad, for seeking foreign assistance as coronavirus spreads in the country.

The increasing cases of COVID-19 in the country in July despite an official campaign to promote a controversial herbal drink which is “labelled” to be the remedy for the virus.

Ahmad had written a letter to international agents soliciting for medical equipment after hospitals in the country raised concern about insufficient beds.

The move irritated President Andry Rajoelina who stated that the Minister had acted “without consulting” either the government or head of state.

His sack was announced on Thursday as President Rajoelina reshuffles his cabinet.

“Jean Louis Hanitrala Rakotovao has been named new health minister,” cabinet secretary, Valery Ramonjavelo, disclosed this in a press conference, without giving details about the change.

