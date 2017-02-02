Abia Agric University Claims Drugs to Cure HIV/AIDS

By Ignatius Okpara, Umuahia

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Authorities of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State,South- East Nigeria says it has developed a new drug for the permanent treatment and cure of the deadly Human Immune deficiency Virus, HIV, and AIDS.

Vice Chancellor,(VC) of the federal government owned institution, professor Francis Otunta, who disclosed this to newsmen Thursday in the school, said that the discovery followed years of scientific research by the ivory tower.

He said that the breakthrough was made by Maduike Ezeibe, a professor and researcher in the University.

According to the him, Ezeibe had presented the drug to the university management, senate and council, and had also disclosed the processes he undertook to arrive at his research.

Hear the VC:,“Prof. Ezeibe is a researcher in Veterinary Medicine and one may wonder how he discovered a drug to cure a human ailment” adding that.

“he has brought honour to the university.”

The university boss, said that the professor’s finding was not contradicted when he presented the drug to his colleagues in the medical field.

Otunta said that the university was in the process of mass producing the drug for further clinical trials on persons living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria.

Ezeibe, who is a professor of veterinary medicine and clinical virology, disclosed that the drug was produced with Aluminum Silicate and Magnesium Silicate (Synthetic Aluminum-Magnesium Silicate).

He revealed that both minerals “are already in use as medicines for the treatment of various animal and human diseases.”

The professor hinted that 10 people living with the disease had shown interest on the drug and were made to apply through their doctor to the Vice Chancellor of the university.

His words:“They were treated daily with the Medicinal Synthetic Aluminum-Magnesium Silicate (50 mg/kg).

The volunteers, he said, were subjected to monthly tests for viral loads and CD4-lymphocyte counts.

“With the antiviral effects of the medicine, its ability to reach all cells (as nanoparticles) and the lymphocytes, there is no more hiding place (sanctuary) for HIV.”

He stated that the medicine had been used to “potentiate Ampicilin, Chloroquine, Piperazine and Sulphadimidin, among others, and could be a major foreign exchange earner for Nigeria, if approved by relevant authorities.

“Local and international pharmaceutical companies would find the product as a veritable raw material.”

The professor also hinted that he presented his research findings to the world virology conference in Atlanta in 2015, and Antonio (Texas), both in the United states of America in 2016.

Results of the laboratory tests, according to him, had been published in many international scientific journals, including the British Journal of Medicine and Medical Research.

“If commercialised, the Medicinal Synthetic Aluminum-Magnesium Silicate would become an alternative for petroleum to the Nigerian economy.” Professor Ezeibe declared.

