Abia Councilor Killed in Kerosene Explosion

ABIA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Lawmaker in Obingwa Council Area of Abia State, South- East Nigeria, Obioma Ali has been killed by kerosene explosion.

Ali died Tuesday at the Abia State University Teaching Hospital, ABSU.

AFRICAN EXAMINER gathered that the local government area lawmaker, who represented Isiala Itu, Ward 12, was said to have been refilling her Kerosene lantern when the substance, alleged to have been adulterated by the dealers exploded and burnt her terribly.

She was receiving medical treatment at ABSUTH, in the commercial city of Aba when she died.

Reacting to the unfortunate incident Wednesday, Chairman of the local Government Area,Chief Hanson Aeachi, said her death has “created a vacuum in the struggle for female political representation in the area.”

According to the Council boss, “she died at a time her experience was highly needed by the local government.

He disclosed that until her demise, the deceased was the Deputy Chief Whip and Chairman, committee on Women Affairs.

The Chairman also appealed to oil dealers in Nigeria to always do their business with utmost honesty, stressing that adulteration of petrol and Kerosene has done serious harm to the Nigerian nation, as many innocent citizens have gone to their untimely graves as a result of such unwholesome practices.

