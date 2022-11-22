Enugu Community Petition, Ugwuanyi, PSC Others, Over Land Grabbing, Alleged Misconduct ,Breach Of Peace By Monarch, Son

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The people of Ishiagu Village, Ugwuaji Awkunanaw in Enugu South Council area of Enugu State, has petitioned Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the State Traditional Rulers Council, and the Police Service Commission (PSC) over alleged criminal encroachment, malicious damage and conduct likely to cause breach of peace in the locality by the traditional ruler of Obeagu Ugwuaji Community, Igwe Christopher Ikenga and his son, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga.

In a petition signed by chairman and Secretary of the Ishiagu General Assembly, Okwudiri Ani and Joe Onu respectively, the community claimed that the mentioned traditional ruler has made it a norm to brazenly and forcibly enter into, seized, parcel of land and allegedly sell several portions of their ancestral land which they inherited from their forefathers.

They stated that the portions have been unperturbed and unchallenged possession for centuries and generations, adding that some of them resisted the alleged criminal encroachment and insisted that

Ishiagu Community is not in Obeagu Ugwuaji and as such Igwe Ikenga has no jurisdiction over its land nor the good people of Ishiagu his subjects.

The traditional Ruler , according to them was angered by their resistance and deployed his son who is a deputy Superintendent of Police against them and allegedly entered into and seized total control of their ancestral lands.

” For avoidance of doubt and sake of clarity, the border between Ishiagu and Obeagu Communities has been delineated since time immemorial and has been respected conventionally for hundreds of years

before the reign of his Royal Highness who is now hell bound on forceful apropriation of our land for no just cause.

“Deputy Superintendent of Police, Tochukwu Ikenga acting on his father’s instructions has resorted to using the otherwise good office of the Nigerian Police to perpetrate his father’s clandestine and obnoxious Agenda.

“DSP Tochukwu Ikenga has been personally threatening members of the Ishiagu Community as randomly as possible at his whims and caprices including but not limited to the undersigned as a result

of which the entire community currently live in fear and majority no longer sleep at home for fear of Igwe Christopher Ikenga and his son Tochukwu who sometimes invite some section of the police force to Ishiagu Community who comes on a shooting spray, scaring both old and young women, aged fathers and youths scampering for their lives.

The petition which was also jointly signed by Chief Solomon Ugwu, Chief Okafor Ugwu Mr. Faith Ani, Sunday Edeh, alleged that “DSP Tochukwu has arrested, detained, tortured and injured numerous indigenes of Ishiagu Ugwuaji community for daring to question his right ,audacity and jurisdiction in lording it over the peaceful people of Ishiagu Community who are not his subjects.

“On several Occasions, Igwe Christopher Ikenga has openly bragged that he sent his son Tochukwu to school and ensure he got employed by the Nigerian police solely for the purpose of intimidating, harassing and subjugation of his enemies.

He added: “on his part, DSP, Tochukwu Ikenga has also openly boasted to use his Connection in and around the apparatus of the Nigerian Police Force to

deal ruthlessly with any member of Ishiagu Community who dares stand

on his father’s way in the forcible acquisition of Ishiagu Ugwuaji lands aforelisted.

“By this medium, we are calling on His Excellency, the Executive governor of Enugu State, the Chairman, Enugu Council of traditional rulers, the police Service Commission (PSC) and the general public to intervene in this imbroglio and save the Souls of Ishiagu Ugwuaji Community by wading into this matter, by calling on

His Royal Highness Igwe Christopher Ikenga and son to order so as to forestall a possible complete breakdown of fragile peace occasioned by the aggressive and Proactive actions of the duo.