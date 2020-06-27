AfDB Approves $1.1 Million to Improve Meat Production In Rwanda

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The African Development Bank approved a donation of 1.1 million US dollars to the Rwandan government for the implementation of the Project of commercial competitiveness of the value chain of the meat.

The donation, coming from the resources of the African Trade Fund (AfTRA), should contribute to the improvement of meat production, the development of the value chain, the development of the market and cross-border trade in this sector and to increasing the contribution of the meat value chain to the economy of Rwanda.

The project, which is to be carried out between September 2020 and August 2022, targets the provinces of east and west, south and north of Rwanda, and in particular the districts of Rubavu, Nyagatare, Bugesera (Gako), and Rusizi. This project should directly benefit more than 650 producers, processors and traders, 74% of whom are women involved in informal cross-border trade.

During its implementation, the project will have an approach focused on the training of trainers and will indirectly reach 1,950 producers, processors and traders as well as customs agents, including 1,560 community animal health agents (ACSA), 416 veterinarians in the sector , 30 district veterinary officers and 20 veterinary officers from the Rwandan Office for Agricultural Development (RAB). The slaughterhouses of Koadu, Camr, Rugano, Rugari, Santra and Saban will also be supported by the project.

In addition, two border crossing points, among the busiest in Rwanda for cross-border trade, are concerned by the project. These are “heavyweights” connecting Gisenyi to Goma in the Rubavu district, and “Rusizi I”, and connecting Kamembe to Bukavu in the Rusizi district.

The Value Chain Commercial Competitiveness Project will complement the “Gako Beef” project, a flagship livestock and meat production project launched in 2015 by the Rwandan government to increase production of meat for local markets and for export.

As of February 28, 2020, the active portfolio of the African Development Bank in Rwanda consists of 25 operations for a total commitment of $ 1.18 billion. Infrastructure (energy for 6.16%, water and sanitation for 25.09% and transport for 17.90%) represent 79.15% of the portfolio. The other sectors supported by the Bank concern skills development and social development (8.34%), information and communication technologies (2.48%) and the private sector (9.99%).

East Africa News