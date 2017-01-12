After Senate’s Rejection, Buhari Re-submits List of Non Career Ambassadorial Nominees, Drops Mamora

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate said it received from President Muhammadu Buhari another list of 46 non-career Ambassadors.

Senate President Bukola Saraki made the confirmation Thursday while reading the President’s letter on the floor of the senate.

Olorunmimbe Mamora, a former Senator and ex-speaker of Lagos state house of Assembly was dropped from the new list.

The nomination hit brick walls last year due to petitions against some of the nominees.

Some governors of the APC also complained that some nominees from their states were picked without their consultation.

It would be recalled that the Senate approved 47 career Ambassador nominees while it rejected 46 nominees under non-career list last year, hence the need for the new nomination.

The full list of the new nominees is as follows:

Uzoma Eminike, Abia;

Aminu Lawal (Adamawa);

Godwin Umoh (Akwa Ibom);

Christopher Okeke (Anambra);

Yusuf Maitama (Bauchi);

Baba Maigudu (Bauchi);

Stanley Douye (Bayelsa);

Stephen Uba (Benue);

Baba Ahmed Gida (Borno);

Utobong Asuquo (Cross River);

Frank Ofegina (Delta);

Joda Udoh (Ebonyi);

Yagwe Ede (Edo);

Eniola Ajayi (Ekiti);

Chris Eze (Enugu);

Sulieman Hassan (Gombe);

Sylvanus Usofo (Imo);

Aminu Dalhatu (Jigawa);

Ahmed Bamilli (Kaduna);

Deborah Yahaya (Kaduna);

Abdulkadir (Kano);

Haruna Arungungu (Kano);

Musa Udo (Katsina),

Mohammed Rimi (Katsina);

Tijani Bande (Kebbi);

Aliu (Kogi);

Nurudeen Mohammed (Kwara),

Mohammed Isa (Kwara);

Adesola Omotade (Lagos);

Modupe Remi (Lagos);

Musa Mohammed (Nasarawa);

Ahmed Ibeto; Niger;

Susan Aderonke Folarin (Ogun);

Jacob Daudu (Ondo);

Afolayon Adeyemi (Osun);

Olaniyi (Oyo);

James Dmika (Plateau);

Haruna Abdullahi (Plateau);

Orji Ngofa (Rivers);

Sahibi Isa Dada (Sokoto);

Kabir Umar (Sokoto);

Jika Ado (Taraba);

Goni Zana (Yobe);

Garba T. (Zamfara);

Bala Mohammad (Zamfara);

Ibrahim Dada (FCT).

