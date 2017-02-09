Again, Buhari Poses in Pictures with Tinubu, Akande in London

Niyi Adeyi

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as well as the former National interim Leader of the party, Chief Bisi Akande Thursday met with the President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja House United Kingdom (UK), London.

The two APC Chieftains were captured during their visit, while in the sitting room meeting with President Buhari. Another picture, suggesting while the visitors were leaving showed the trio standing with Mr. President in the middle.

Asiwaju Tinubu and Chief Akande were both decked in a navy blue Babaringa with cap, while President Buhari put on yellow brown long sleeve robe with white skull cap.

The pictures which were posted on the Presidency twitter handle @NGRPresident might again be calculated at dousing the rumour that Buhari is terminally ill.

Earlier, President Buhari pictures while watching television; during meeting with the Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun and some allies; with his wife while seated and standing have been posted on the various social media handles.

Amidst the rumour of the severe health state of Mr. President, especially at the instance of the vacation extension, a yet to be officially confirmed signal has emerged from the Presidency that the President might return to Nigeria this Saturday.

Buhari left Nigeria January 19 and he was expected to have returned Monday January 6, but instead, informed Sunday, February 5, about the extension of his vacation so as to receive the result of series of tests he has done from his doctors.

