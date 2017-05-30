Australia Plans Passport Ban for Convicted Pedophiles

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Australia will introduce tough new laws in an attempt to crack down on child sex tourism in what the government has described as a “world first.”

In a statement, the Australian government said the new rules would ensure child sex offenders cannot travel “to vulnerable countries where they are out of sight and reach of Australian law.”

There are around 20,000 registered child sex offenders in Australia who have served their sentences but are still under supervision and subject to reporting obligations. Almost 800 traveled overseas in 2016, with more than one third doing so without permission, the statement said.

“Australia is leading the way when it comes to protecting vulnerable children overseas,” Foreign Minister Julie Bishop told reporters.

The new laws, she said, would prevent convicted Australian pedophiles taking part in the “growing child sex tourism trade.”/CNN

