Bayelsa Commissioner Visits Stadium, Commends Dickson, Contractor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, has expressed delight over the ‎ongoing reconstruction of the Sampson Siasia stadium.

The stadium, he said, will be a pride to all Bayelsans, especially lovers of sports, ‎when completed.

The Commissioner who was at the facility on Tuesday said he was there on a solidarity visit, having heard the good works the company in charge of the project ‎was doing and commended them for it.

He noted that Ebi Egbe, the CEO of the contracting firm, Monimichele has not only displayed professionalism but also put forward the kind of patriotism that should be emulated by all indigenous contractors.

Unlike some indigenous contractors, the Commissioner pointed out that Monimichele did not abscond with the money but has used it judiciously to ensure that the purpose of it is rightly achieved.

He therefore called on indigenous contractors to emulate him‎ rather than running down the government with unnecessary lies and propaganda even after collecting huge funds from goverment to execute certain projects.

“This is the way to go. I am very impressed with what I am seeing here today and we must all commend Gov. Dickson and the contractor, Monimichele. From the new turf to the water treatment plant, I am highly impressed.

“It is surprising that Monimichele have even gone beyond the scope of his work at his own ‎cost to construct a para-soccer pitch, dressing room and so on. We all need to encourage him so he can complete the job in record time”.

The Information Commissioner thanked Gov. Dickson for giving the stadium a total face lift and used the opportunity to call for more support for the restoration government in the new year 2018.

