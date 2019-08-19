W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Bayelsa Election: PDP Has No Preferred Aspirant, Says Makinde

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Monday, August 19th, 2019

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Chairman, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Screening Committee for Bayelsa and governor of Oyo State  Mr Seyi Makinde, says the party has no preferred aspirant for its primary election in Bayelsa.

Makinde said this while speaking at the screening of PDP aspirants for Bayelsa on Monday at Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

Makinde  noted that the  committee would be fair to all governorship aspirants from the state to ensure that the party went into proper election strong and united.

“We don’t want a situation whereby our party will go into the election with a divided house.

“We want to go into the election as one big family that we are, with a view to retaining the state,” Makinde said.

He expressed  optimism that PDP would continue to remain a strong and united party, even after the primaries.

Makinde  appealed to all aspirants to cooperate with the committee to make the exercise easy.

A governorship aspirant, Mr Timi Alaibe speaking with newsmen at the venue of the exercise, called on party  delegates in the state to think deeply while making decision on aspirants to cast their votes for.

“Delegates should be clear in the decision to ensure that they vote for who will understand the need of the people.

“Those who have experience, those who have capacity,” he said.

Alaibe, who was former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), promised to  attract investors in the private sector to Bayelsa, if he emerged governor.

Another aspirant and  incumbent Deputy Governor of Baylesa,  retired Rear Admiral John Jonah, expressed satisfaction and confidence in the  committee.

“I have the confidence that they will deliver. I am sure of clinching the ticket,” he said.

 

