EU, AU Meet Monday In Brussels To Strengthen Ties

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – European Union (EU) Commission and the Commission of the African Union (AU) will hold the 11th Commission-to-Commission (C2C) meeting on Monday in Brussels to strengthen the partnership between the continents.

The meeting is coming after the EU-AU summit in February this year. The two continents aim to demonstrate and share with the rest of the world the success of an agenda of prosperity respectful of the people and our planet.

The aims of the partnership are solidarity, security, peace and sustainable and sustained economic development and prosperity for the citizens of the two Unions today and in the future, bringing together people, regions and organisations.

It aims to promote common priorities, shared values, and international law, and preserve interests and common public goods. This includes the protection of human rights for all, gender equality and women’s empowerment in all spheres of life, the rule of law, actions to preserve the climate, environment and biodiversity, but also sustainable and inclusive economic growth and the fight against inequalities.

This meeting, according to a statement by the EU, comes at a critical time to exchange on the partnership between both continents set out during February’s summit.

“It will be an occasion to advance with commitments made under the Global Gateway Africa-Europe Investment Package as well as taking stock of the complex geopolitical context for both regions, aggravated by Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine”, the statement added.

The meeting will start with a plenary session to discuss cross-continent issues affecting the Africa-EU partnership, such as food security, energy, climate and security and multilateralism.

This session will be chaired jointly by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and African Union Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat.

The meeting will also include working sessions on Global Gateway connectivity, human development, migration and mobility, food security as well as peace and security.

On the EU side, 21 Commissioners are taking part, as well as the 8 Commissioners from the AU.

“In addition, with the vision to reinforce the people-centred dimension of the Africa-EU partnership, the EU-AU Commissioners will participate in a side-event with civil society organisations and young people. Audio-visual coverage will be available on EbS”, the statement further explained.