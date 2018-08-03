Bayelsa Establishes University Of Medical Sciences

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Bayelsa State Government has concluded arrangements to establish a university of medical sciences in the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson said in a statement of Friday, that the State Governor, the Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson, has already forwarded a bill to the Bayelsa State for the establishment of the Bayelsa Medical University, Yenagoa.

Iworiso-Markson said that the specialized university designed to have multiple campuses was strategically established in the five hundred-bed facility in Yenagoa to train medical professionals in the state.

The Government Spokesman added that the Bayelsa Medical University is expected to specialize in primary healthcare and tropical medicine and would also serve as a teaching hospital for specialist training in the state.

According to the Commissioner, the university will be affiliated to reputable medical institutions abroad such as the Apollo Medical Hospital in India and other reputable world class medical institutions abroad.

He said, “A bill for the establishment of the Bayelsa Medical University for the training of medical professionals in the state has been sent to the State House of Assembly for necessary action.

“The university expected to take off in the five hundred-bed facility in Yenagoa is designed to be a multiple campus institution.

“Already a lot of work has gone into this crucial project. The university is a good way of putting that facility in use.

“The Bayelsa Medical Facility will have links to top flight institutions abroad such as Apollo Medical Hospital in India and other reputable world class medical institutions abroad.

“The Specialized institution will also be a teaching hospital for specialist training in primary healthcare and tropical medicine in the state.”

Iworiso-Markson said that the university was a masterstroke of the Restoration Government deliberately put in place to address the critical issue of the dearth of medical professionals in the state.

