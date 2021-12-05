11 Senators Visit Osoba, Recuperating After Surgery, In London

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, who is recuperating in London after a knee operation, has played host to 11 senators from Nigeria.

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Solomon Adeola, said the senators were in London and decided to pay the former governor a visit.

Adeola, according to Premium Times, said it was gratifying to see that Osoba was fast recovering from his surgery as evidenced in his personally coming to receive them at the door from the first floor and going back up with them to the sitting room upstairs.

The visit came on the heels of a similar visit by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and Olakunle Oluomo, Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, to Osoba.

Kashim Shetima (APC, Borno Central), who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, said they went to London as Nigerians devoid of political party or regional colouration to wish him well as an elder statesman at 82.

“As senators of the Federal Republic, all of us are interested in the growth and progress of our nation,” Shetima said.

“We did not come here for partisan consideration but to seek wisdom from an elder statesman that had contributed positively to the growth of the nation and still willing to do more even in advanced age.”

The delegation comprised Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos West), Kashim Shetima (APC, Borno Central), Isah Jubril(APC, Kogi East), Micheal Nnachi(PDP, Ebonyi South), Ayo Akinyelure(PDP, Ondo Central), Gershom Bassey(PDP, Cross River South), Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf(APC, Taraba Central), Sadiq Sulaiman Umar(APC, Kwara North), Tokunbo Abiru(APC, Lagos East) Bashiru Ajibola(APC, Osun Central) and Hassan Gusau(APC, Zamfara Central).

Osoba, in his response, expressed appreciation to the senators, assuring that he would soon be back to the country, on completion of his treatment, adding that he was getting better on daily basis.