Bayelsa, Kogi Guber: Don’t Succumb to Pressure, Group Cautions PDP Screening Committee

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As it commences screening of aspirants on Monday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South-South Youth Vanguard has cautioned the party’s screening committee for Kogi and Bayelsa governorship primaries against succumbing to pressure from governors and other stakeholders of the party.

The youth group gave the warning in a statement issued by its Chairman, Mr James Akpofure, on Sunday in Abuja.

They urged the Oyo State Governor and Chairman of the screening committee, Seyi Makinde, to allow all the aspirants to participate in the primaries in the two states.

“Allowing any individual, no matter how highly placed, to dictate the directive of the primaries will not augur well and may create division within the PDP family.

“The Oyo state governor and chairman of the screening committee should not yield to pressure from any quarters. He should know that others are watching the action and inaction of the party.” the statement added.

