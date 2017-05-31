Biafra: Stop Flouting Bail Conditions –Igbo Group Advises Kanu

Biafra: Stop Flouting Bail Conditions –Igbo Group Advises KanuFeatured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State, Uncategorized Wednesday, May 31st, 2017
From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A political pressure group operating under the platform of South-East Youths and Elders’ Forum, SEYEF, has warned leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu to stop flouting his bail conditions.
The body in a communique signed and issued Monday by its Director of media and publicity, Edwin Ikechukwu , after their meeting in Enugu,expressed joy that Kanu has been released from prison, but however, warned him to keep a low profile, to avoid another round of face-off with the federal government.
It said the group agreed that ”Southeast leaders should start massive sensitisation campaigns ahead of next year’s census exercise in the region;
”That political parties in the region should field their first-eleven candidates in the preparations to the conduct of the 2019 general elections;
They noted , that Southeast Leaders in Abuja are not doing enough to attract development to the region;
“That enough sensitisation has not been done by Southeast Leaders on the upcoming population census by the National Population Commission;
According to them, the current crisis of confidence in the Southeast is not about the development of the region, but a fallout of the move and counter moves by political actors of the region to manoeuvre each other”.
SEYEF also condemned what it called the “continuous harassment and intimidation of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu by the Federal Government”.
Related Posts
Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=39488