Biafra: Stop Flouting Bail Conditions –Igbo Group Advises Kanu

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A political pressure group operating under the platform of South-East Youths and Elders’ Forum, ​SEYEF, has warned leader of the Indigenous ​​people of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu to stop flouting his bail conditions.

The body in a communique signed and issued Monday by its Director of media and publicity, Edwin Ikechukwu , after their meeting in ​Enugu,expressed joy that Kanu has been released from prison, but however, warned him to keep a low profile, to avoid another round of face-off with the federal government.

It said the group agreed that ​”​Southeast leaders should start massive sensitisation campaigns ahead of next year’s census exercise in the region;

​”​That political parties in the region should field their first-eleven candidates in the preparations to the conduct of the 2019 general elections‎;

They noted , that Southeast Leaders in Abuja are not doing enough to attract development to the region​;

“​That enough sensitisation has not been done by Southeast Leaders on the upcoming population census by the National Population Commission​;

According to them, the current crisis of confidence in the Southeast is not about the development of the region, but a fallout of the move and counter moves by political actors of the region to manoeuvre each other​”.

SEYEF also condemned what it called the “continuous harassment and intimidation of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu by the Federal Government”.

