W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Biafra: Stop Flouting Bail Conditions –Igbo Group Advises Kanu

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State, Uncategorized Wednesday, May 31st, 2017

From  Ignatius  Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A political pressure group operating under the platform of South-East Youths and Elders’ Forum, ​SEYEF, has warned  leader of the Indigenous ​​people of Biafra, IPOB,  Nnamdi Kanu to stop flouting his bail conditions.

The body in a communique signed and  issued Monday by its Director of media and publicity, Edwin Ikechukwu , after their meeting in ​Enugu,expressed  joy that Kanu has been released from prison, but  however, warned him to keep a low profile, to avoid another round of face-off with the federal  government.

It said the group  agreed that ​”​Southeast leaders should start massive sensitisation campaigns ahead of next year’s census exercise in the region;

​”​That political parties in the region should field their first-eleven candidates in the preparations to the conduct of the 2019 general elections‎;

They noted , that Southeast Leaders in Abuja are not doing enough to attract development to the region​;

“​That enough sensitisation has not been done by Southeast Leaders on the upcoming population census by the National Population Commission​;

According to them, the current crisis of confidence in the Southeast is not about the development of the region, but a fallout of the move and counter moves by political actors of the region to manoeuvre each other​”.

SEYEF also condemned what it called the “continuous harassment and intimidation of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu by the Federal Government”.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=39488

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/biafra-stop-flouting-bail-conditions-igbo-group-advises-kanu/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

UBA-Advert:———————————————-

#MakeTheNairaStrongAgain



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts