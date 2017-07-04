Boko Haram Sponsorship: Court Dismisses Suit Against Senator Ndume

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Federal High Court in Abuja has upheld no case submission prayer of a former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume.

Justice Gabriel Kolawole while delivering his judgement Tuesday dismissed the allegations against the embattled lawmaker and the suit.

Ndume, who is representing Borno South Senatorial district, but currently on six months suspension was arraigned before court in 2011 for allegedly sponsoring the activities of Boko Haram terrorists in the North eastern zone of Nigeria.

It would be recalled that the Chairman Senate Committee on INEC was suspended May 29, 2017 over his call to the Senate to investigate alleged certificate forgery against Senator Dino Melaye of Kogi and tax evasion on imported vehicle against the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki.

