W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Nigeria Orders Re-Opening Of All Schools

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State, Uncategorized Friday, October 2nd, 2020
Spread the love

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The federal government has called for the reopening of all schools.

This was made known on Friday by Adamu Adamu, the minister of education who said “unity schools” will open on October 12 and private and state schools will pick their own opening schedule.

“We have consulted widely with all stakeholders in the education sector.

“Our eyes and ears are opened to the international media. I’m glad to report that there has not been any single case of COVID-19 in all Unity Schools. No single fatality among the students,” he said.

“We have come to the conclusion that we have to review our decisions. After consultation with PTF, we have resolved that our Unity Schools be opened on October 12, 2020.”

Adamu also called on academic institutions to observe Covid-19 guidelines.

Related Posts


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=56414

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Place your Ads on African Examiner

uba

FirstBank

NNPC

FIRS

zenith

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us