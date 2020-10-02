Nigeria Orders Re-Opening Of All Schools

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The federal government has called for the reopening of all schools.

This was made known on Friday by Adamu Adamu, the minister of education who said “unity schools” will open on October 12 and private and state schools will pick their own opening schedule.

“We have consulted widely with all stakeholders in the education sector.

“Our eyes and ears are opened to the international media. I’m glad to report that there has not been any single case of COVID-19 in all Unity Schools. No single fatality among the students,” he said.

“We have come to the conclusion that we have to review our decisions. After consultation with PTF, we have resolved that our Unity Schools be opened on October 12, 2020.”

Adamu also called on academic institutions to observe Covid-19 guidelines.

