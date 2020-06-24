[BREAKING] APC Crisis: Buhari Backs Giadom’s Faction; To Attend Planned NEC Meeting

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has finally declared which faction of the polarized ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) he belongs; as he had indicated resolve to attend Mr. Victor Giadom-led National Executive Council (NEC).

The factional APC Chairman has announced that he will hold a virtual meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja Thursday.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this While fielding questions Wednesday from State House correspondents.

He said: “The President has received very convincing advice on the position of the law as far as the situation in the party is concerned and has determined that the law is on the side of Victor Giadom as the Acting National Chairman.

Shehu responded further: “Because he will always act in accordance with the law, the President will be attending the virtual meeting Giadom called for tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon.

“We urge the media to stop promoting manufactured controversies and to not give any further room for mischievous interpretations of the law on this matter

“In addition to the President, the Giadom meeting will, hopefully, be attended by our Governors and the leaders of the National Assembly.”

Following the sack by court last week, of the former National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the NWC announced the ill National Vice Chairman, Senator Abiola Ajimobi as the acting head of the APC, in the acting capacity.

However, the Assistant National Secretary Giadom last Tuesday, relying on court ruling, announced himself as the acting National Chairman of the party.

The Leadership tussle rocking the party, took the present twist after the Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki was disqualified from contesting in the APC Governorship primary.