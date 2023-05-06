King Charles III, Queen Camilla Arrive At Westminster Abbey For Coronation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – King Charles III and Queen Camilla left Buckingham Palace Saturday in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach for a procession through central London to their coronation in Westminster Abbey, arriving around 10:50 am.

Massed ranks of soldiers lining The Mall in front of the palace presented arms and shouted “God save the king” as the horse-drawn carriage passed to cheers from thousands of onlookers.

Charles III will be crowned king in a solemn Christian ceremony steeped in 1,000 years of history and tradition, but adapted to reflect 21st-century Britain.

St Edward’s Crown — a solid gold, sacred symbol of the monarch’s authority used only once in their reign — will be placed on Charles’s head at 1100 GMT to cries of “God Save the King”.

Charles ascended the British throne on September 8, 2022, after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.