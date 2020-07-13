BREAKING: Nelson Mandela’s Daughter Is Dead

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The youngest daughter of Winnie and Nelson Mandela, Zindzi, is dead.

She was aged 59.

According to reports, she died in a hospital in Johannesburg in the early hours of Monday.

South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, who expressed his condolence to the family, said her department is still gathering information regarding the death of Zindi Mandela.

Pandor said:

“Zindzi will not only be remembered as a daughter of our struggle heroes, Tata Nelson and Mama Winnie Mandela, but as a struggle heroine in her own right. She served South Africa well. May her soul rest in peace.”