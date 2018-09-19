W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: Nigeria Suspends Proposed National Carrier, Nigeria Air

Posted by Business, Featured, Government Buz, Latest News Wednesday, September 19th, 2018

By Victor Okunola

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After two months of its debut, the Federal Government FG has temporarily suspended the National Carrier Project – which offshoot is the recently unveiled Nigeria Air.

The Minister of State for Transport (Aviation) Senator Hadi Sirika announced the suspension Wednesday on his Twitter Handle – @hadisirika

“I regret to announce that the Federal Executive Council has taken the tough decision to suspend the National Carrier Project in the interim. All commitments due will be honoured. We thank the public for the support as always’’ the Minister tweeted.

It would be recalled that Senator Sirika unveiled the suspended National carrier at a press conference during the Farnborough Air Show in London.Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

 

