Saraki Heads PDP Presidential Campaign Organization; Other Zonal Coordinators Named

…Other Zonal Coordinators Named

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki as the Director-General DG of its Presidential campaign Organization.

PDP National Publicity Secretary Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan announced this Tuesday morning.

Other members of Atiku/Obi Campaign Organization are the zonal coordinators which include: Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal (North-west); Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi (South-East); Gombe State Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo (North-east); Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike (South-south); Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom (North-central) and former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose would lead (South-west).

Similarly, Mr. Kabiru Turaki, a senior legal Practitioner and former Minister, was named as the head, legal matters; while Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel would chair fund-raising committee.

Mr. Ologbodiyan promised that other key appointments into the campaign structure would be announced soon.

However, the PDP Spokesperson while responding to other issues raised such as protest against the choice of Obi as Atiku’s running mate as well as former Governor Fayose’s date with the EFCC, Ologbondiyan replied the two factors would not affect the chances of the party’s candidate in any part of the country.

Please follow and like us: