BREAKING: Senate Sacks Ndume as Majority Leader, Announces Replacement

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Tuesday, January 10th, 2017

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senators of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have removed Senator Muhammed Ali Ndume, representing Borno South Senatorial District of Borno State as leader of the Senate.

The removal is contained in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki.

The letter, which was read on the floor of the chamber during the plenary on Tuesday, announced Senator Ahmed Lawan alos from Borno state as the new majority leader.

