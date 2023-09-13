UNILAG Students Stage Protest Over Tuition Hike

UNILAG Students Stage Protest Over Tuition HikeLatest News, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, September 13th, 2023
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some students of the University of Lagos hit the streets on Tuesday to protest the increment in tuition fees of the institution.
This is the second protest in one week by the UNILAG students who are joined by colleagues from other universities
The protesters hit the street with chants centrally on the need for the school authorities to reduce the fees.
The students were accompanied by the men of the Nigerian police Force and those of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).
They said the hike in their fees did not have a human face.
They are also asking the Federal Government to invest the proceeds from the subsidy removal on education rather than allow any increment in school fees.
The institution had hinged the move on what it described as the “prevailing economic realities”.
