BudgIT Survey of States: Gov. Emmanuel Lauded On Salaries, Pensions In Akwa Ibom

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Akwa Ibom Youth League has commended the Governor Udom Emmanuel administration over its efforts in pushing forward the interests of civil servants in the state as buttressed by the recent survey of state governments across the country by the Non-Governmental Organisation, BudgIT. The group in a statement issued on Thursday said the survey has clarified the confusion that had been thrown up by politicians who had sought to use workers welfare to play politics.

BudgIT, one of the leading civil society organisations in the country in the forefront of applying technology to measure budget performance of federal and state governments had in its survey published this week listed several states owing workers salaries and pensioners’ entitlements with Akwa Ibom not listed in any of the categories.

While commending the efforts of the government in a statement issued on Thursday, the group nevertheless charged the governor not to rest on his oars in the task of seeing to other issues not addressed in the survey. The group particularly charged the governor to ensure that he continues to clear gratuities of civil servants that were left unpaid by the preceding administration.

“The BudgIT survey goes a long way to further authenticate the claims of the state government on its commitment towards workers’ welfare.

“Yes we are not unaware of the difficult challenges that the state government has faced especially in regards to the Irrevocable Standing Payment Orders, ISPO entered into by the preceding administration just before it left office.

“We note that despite that despite the challenges that Governor Emmanuel was able to in one measure clear 10 years arrears of gratuities he met and has progressively continued to clear it.

“The fact that no worker or pensioner is owed in Akwa Ibom State as authenticated by the BudgIT survey helps to clarify the lies that had recently been made by some political figures to confuse the people of the state over the payment of workers’ entitlements in the state.

“It is gratifying that BudgIT, one of the country’s leading NGOs has clarified the issue and we call on our politicians to desist from telling lies about workers welfare and rather focus on other topical issues that would help to raise the standard of governance in the state.”

