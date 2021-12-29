Osinbajo: It ‘ll Be Well With Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has stated that Nigeria is entering into a season of God’s blessings and peace, as the country face a prolonged insurgency, poverty and infrastructure as well as a nose-diving economy.

“I believe that we are entering into a season of God’s great blessings of peace and prosperity and all shall be well with our country, in Jesus name,” the vice president sated in a sermon at a Christmas service attended by his wife, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo and other dignitaries as well as some members of the diplomatic corps.

Osinbajo also stated that as Christians all over the world celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, Nigerians, irrespective of various backgrounds will prosper, experience peace, and will be blessed in everything that they do.