Buhari Appoints Sarah Alade Special Adviser On Finance And Economy

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Tuesday, November 5th, 2019


(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr (Mrs) Sarah Omotunde Alade, as Special Adviser to the President on Finance and the Economy, domiciled in the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

Dr. Alade, who holds BSc (Economics) and PhD in Management Science (Operations Research), retired from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as Deputy Governor in 2017 after spending 23 years in the apex bank.

She had also acted briefly in 2014 as the CBN Governor.

 

