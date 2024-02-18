Kennedy Iyere Wins Accord Gov Ticket For Edo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) -Kennedy Iyere has emerged as the candidate of the Accord party for the forthcoming Edo State governorship election.

He became the bearer of the party’s ticket after five other contestants stepped down for him a day before the primary election.

Iyere was then invested as the man to lead the Accord party in the September 2024 election.

After he picked the ticket, Iyere says he believes his comrades stepped down for him purely on merit. He promises to win the governorship election.





